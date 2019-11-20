See you moon!

Attend

Nehru Planetarium is known to house some awe-inspiring space installations and host astronomical events to spark people's interest in science and space. Now, in an effort to create a memorable moon-watching experience for Mumbaikars, the Lunar Dome atop Nehru Planetarium has been brought to life with one of the biggest moon installations to have ever been made in the country. It has been put together by St+art India Foundation and veteran artist Gulammahmad Bukhari. Through this installation, one can see what the southern hemisphere of the moon, along with the sea of tranquility and other craters, look like. A viewing deck has also been set up to improve the experience, which, according to the sponsors, is meant to be a tribute to the scientists and researchers at ISRO who worked on the Chandrayaan 2 mission.

On November 21, 5 pm onwards

At Viewing Gallery, Nehru Planetarium, Worli.

Call 9820474480 to RSVP

