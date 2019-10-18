Seema Pahwa: Producers refused to back film as it didn't have stars

Giving shape to her maiden directorial venture, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, has been far from easy for actor Seema Pahwa. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor says that it is unfortunate that the industry continues to be obsessed with the star system. "Producers refused to back my film as it didn’t have stars. When I held meetings with potential producers, they asked to me to cast a big star and add a few commercial elements to the film. It was only after I spoke about the [predicament] at an interview that word spread and Drishyam Films [producers] reached out to me," recounts Pahwa, whose film is set to premiere at the ongoing MAMI Film Festival.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey

The quirky comedy — that revolves around a family that comes together for a funeral — boasts of a stellar ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey. Was she nervous directing such powerhouse performers? "I was surprised when each actor I reached out to agreed to come on board. I hope our film exemplifies that good content, not a popular face, is the real star of a movie."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates