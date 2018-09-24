Sehban Azim can't survive without hitting the gym

television

Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Sehban Azim talks about how he managed to do the shirtless scene for the show

Actor Sehban Azim doesn't think he can survive a day without sweating it out in a gym. He had to go shirtless for his new show Tujhse Hai Raabta. Talking about it, Sehban said in a statement: "I don't think I can survive a day without hitting the gym, so I cultivate a lean toned physique in general. But when I learned that I had to go shirtless for a sequence, the very next day I was concerned about the results as actors take weeks and months to prepare for a shirtless shot.

"They have to change their diet, cut carbohydrates and all. I had no such privileges and yet, wanted my body to look perfect. So, I took matters into my own hands immediately," he added. He doesn't want to recommend it to anyone though.

"I undertook a strenuous workout one day prior to the shoot of my shirtless scene and cut out all salt, water, sugar and decided to fast for 24 hours. I am glad that my efforts paid off and we managed to get a perfect shot," he said.

