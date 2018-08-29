Sehban Azim: No one can replace TV industry

television

Sehban Azim who has featured in TV shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Bepannah and Udaan believes that TV sector has grown tremendously

Actor Sehban Azim, who started his acting career with a short film over a decade ago and gradually paved his path in TV with daily soaps, feels nothing can take over the small screen.

"No doubt, trend of web series is increasing day by day, but TV will always be there. Nothing can replace the TV industry," the 32-year-old told media on Tuesday while promoting his upcoming show "Tujhse hai raabta" here.

Sehban, who has featured in TV shows like "Dill Mill Gaye", "Bepannah" and "Udaan" believes that TV sector has grown tremendously.

He said: "Now, television provides variety. Viewers have options to watch according to their interests. Actors are also getting more roles on TV now. TV offers work and employment opportunities for outstation people.

"The best part about TV medium is the censorship. Censorship is there, that's why family members can still sit together and watch anything on TV. But on Internet, there is no control."

Actress Poorva Gokhale, who is returning to Hindi TV industry after a long time with the lead role in the show, feels a lot has changed in the industry.

"Coming back to the industry after long 10 years made me realise that it is no more the same industry. Hindi television has changed a lot. It has grown at a tremendous pace. Be it content or the reach, television has progressed in all aspects."

Also starring actors Poorva Gokhale, Reema Shaikh, Savita Prabhune, Amarpali Gupta and Pankaj Vishnu, "Tujhse Hai Raabta", a show which will display a unique relationship between the step mother and daughter, will premiere on Zee TV on September 3.

