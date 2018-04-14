Sehban Azim romances Barkha Bisht on reprised version of Main Tenu Samjhawan

TV actor Sehban Azim recently shot for a music video. The Bepannah star is seen romancing hottie Barkha Bisht on the reprised version of Main Tenu Samjhawan, which has been sung by Pawni Pandey



Sehban Azim and Barkha Bisht

TV actor Sehban Azim recently shot for a music video. The Bepannah star is seen romancing hottie Barkha Bisht on the reprised version of Main Tenu Samjhawan, which has been sung by Pawni Pandey. Prior to the shoot, the two spent a lot of time talking to get comfortable with each other. Their prep paid off as the two share crackling on-screen chemistry.

Azim says that smaller roles on TV implies he gets sufficient time to work on other ventures. He has two short films — one opposite Adah Sharma and the other alongside Anupriya Goenka — in his kitty. "My first short is a love story of two soul mates. The second one is a murder mystery."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates