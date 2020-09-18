Sehnoor reveals her new music-video with Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz will be out soon

Sehnoor's journey from a producer to an actor has been a thrilling one, she has worked as a producer with many big banners, and recently Zee Music launched her as an actor in Girlfriend Song, which Was loved by the audience. She will be seen in a music video soon to achieve a milestone in her own carrier.

Yes, Beautiful and Charming Sehnoor will entertain the audience with a music video, in which the Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz is going to be seen with him. The actress is all set to woo fans with the music video. And now, the producer-actress is all set to enthrall fans with music video. Yes, you read that right! Day before Yesterday, sehnoor took to her social media handle to drop an amazing surprise for fans and revealed that her upcoming song will soon be released.

She revealed her upcoming new track through a video in Instagram. And also shared her look, in which she looks very pretty. After sharing this post of Sehnoor, the flood of comments has come and everyone is congratulating them for this project. Apart from this, Asim Riaz has also given information about his upcoming song from his Instagram account and has tagged Sehnoor.

She also shared that her upcoming song is going to be sung by Stabin Ben. Apart from this, it is going to come under the banner of Saregama. And the much-awaited music is going to be released very soon. Which her fans has been waiting for a long time. Sehnoor is coming with some more exciting projects in the future.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news