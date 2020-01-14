Search

Sehwag, Raina, Saina wish fans and followers on occasion of Lohri 2020

Updated: Jan 14, 2020, 10:17 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

"May this harvest season bring lots of Joy and Prosperity in your lives," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted

Suresh Raina and Saina Nehwal
Indian sporting personalities extended their greetings to fans and followers on the occasion of Lohri on Monday.

Lohri is the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too wished his fans on Twitter. "Wish you all a very #HappyLohri. May this #Lohri bring you & your family eternal bonding, love & happiness," Raina tweeted.

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal Instagrammed a picture with her father and captioned it, "Happy Lohri."

