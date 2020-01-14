Sehwag, Raina, Saina wish fans and followers on occasion of Lohri 2020

Indian sporting personalities extended their greetings to fans and followers on the occasion of Lohri on Monday.

Lohri is the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab.

"May this harvest season bring lots of Joy and Prosperity in your lives," former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too wished his fans on Twitter. "Wish you all a very #HappyLohri. May this #Lohri bring you & your family eternal bonding, love & happiness," Raina tweeted.

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal Instagrammed a picture with her father and captioned it, "Happy Lohri."

