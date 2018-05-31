Selectors, umpires set for pay hike

The BCCI has decided to reward the three national selectors with increased remuneration besides doubling the fees of umpires, scorers and video analysts.



Chief selector MSK Prasad

The BCCI has decided to reward the three national selectors with increased remuneration besides doubling the fees of umpires, scorers and video analysts. The decision was taken by the Cricket Operations wing of BCCI headed by Saba Karim and the CoA also feels that chief selector MSK Prasad and company should be rewarded for their

services.

As of now, chairman gets R80 lakh per annum while other selectors get Rs 60 lakh. The decision to increase the remuneration was taken as two ousted selectors Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe are drawing the same salary as Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh. It is expected that chairman will get something in the range of R1 crore while the two others will get anything between R75 to 80 lakh.

The BCCI has also decided to double the match duty fees of domestic match referees, umpires, scorers and video analysts. As per the revised pay structure, an umpire will now get Rs 40, 000 per day for a first class, three day or 50 over game compared to the earlier Rs 20,000. For T20 matches, it will be R20,000 per match from the earlier Rs 10,000. For the match referees, it will be Rs 30,000 for four day, three day and one day games while Rs 15,000 for T20 games.The scorers will now get Rs 10,000 per match day, save T20 games where they will be paid Rs 5000.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever