Selena Gomez goes ultra-glam for her 2019 Cannes debut

Singer-actor Selena Gomez was spotted making her first-ever appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

According to Eonline, the 26-year old was shining bright on the red carpet in her Louis Vuitton white leather satin bodice with a high-slit skirt. She accessorised her look with a white buckle-belt and BVLGARI's white gold neck piece.

Gomez took to Instagram and shared a few selfies before hitting the glittering event. "Hi Cannes...you're very pretty," she captioned her post.

Selena's makeup artist Hung Vanngo did an impeccably good job by giving her an ultra-glam look. He went with classics, giving her scarlet red lips, dramatic cat-eye with shimmery silver eye shadow.

Her complete glam look was almost similar to her 2015 Met Gala get up, where she was spotted in a white Vera Wang costume and red lips and bold eye makeup.

Earlier, E! News had confirmed in October that Selena had entered a treatment facility to take help for her ongoing mental issues related to anxiety and depression. The 'Heart Want What It Wants' singer also underwent a kidney transplant last year.

Cannes film festival starts on May 14, and people can't wait for celebrities to walk the red carpet in their incredible ensembles.

