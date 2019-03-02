Selena Gomez, J Balvin's song out now

hollywood

Selena Gomez

Singers Selena Gomez and J Balvin's song "I cant get enough" for which they had collaborated with American record producer-songwriter-musician Benny Blanco and Latin Grammy-winning producer Tainy, is available now.

"'I can't get enough' is out now," Gomez tweeted. Tainy is extremely excited about this track, and "helping put this collaboration together, especially since it was created so smoothly and organically".

"It's a fun piece that everyone involved loved off top, and it's going to make people feel good," he added.

The track is the first new music from Blanco since the release of his debut album "Friends Keep Secrets" last year. It featured hits "Eastside" with singers Halsey and Khalid, and "I found you" with DJ Calvin Harris.

