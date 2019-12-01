Selena Gomez lands in trouble over her new ad-shoot with Puma. Here's why!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It's very natural for celebrities to land in trouble not only because of their statements but also what they endorse and how they endorse. The recent celeb to join the bandwagon is Selena Gomez, who has also landed in trouble and Indian users on Twitter are unhappy and angry.

The thing is that Gomez recently shot for an advertisement with Puma and for a shoot, could be seen standing on a pile of books and that's precisely why fans are mightily upset. Puma took to its Twitter account and wrote- Rising class in SG x PUMA.

Have a look right here:

And these are some reactions the picture received. One user wrote- Pls don't disrespect books, knowledge is sacred, we are supposed to respect it:

Please don’t disrespect books, knowledge is sacred, we are suppose to respect it! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — Citizen!!!ðÂÂÂðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ (@AmaturRahman) November 29, 2019

Another one asked- Why's she standing on books?:

Why's she standing on books? — ‏‎‎ÙÂ Ø¯Ú¾ÙÂ (@collegeblues) November 29, 2019

Another one stated- don't step on books, for Hindus, books are holy object and we worship them:

Don’t step on books, for Hindus books are holy object and we worship them... — Kalari Yodhha (@KYodhha) November 29, 2019

A scathing reaction also stated- Books in Hinduism are considered Goddess Saraswati. You are insulting our composite culture by such advertisements:

@PUMA Books in Hinduism are considered Goddess Saraswati and in Islam the very first verse of the Qur'an reads, “Among you the Most Generous is Who taught by the pen, taught man that which he knew not."

You are insulting our composite culture by such advertisements. — Ø¬Ø§ÙÂÛÂØ¯ Ø³ÙÂØ±ÛÂ (@JavedSuri) November 29, 2019

The backlash continued with a series of tweets, here's another one:

Books are treated sacred in India . Touching with a foot is a sin. Children are asked to treat them as Goddess

" Saraswati " n place them in front of God while praying. When they touch accidentally they take bow & fold their hands do Namaste — Jayanti. S Rao (@JayantiSRao) November 29, 2019

Another one angrily asked, What is this behaviour, Selena?:

What is this behaviour, Selena — ZAMEEEER (@the_ZAMEEER) November 28, 2019

We wonder how Gomez or the people in Puma are going to respond to this controversy!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates