Selena Gomez lands in trouble over her new ad-shoot with Puma. Here's why!
Indian users on Twitter are not happy with Selena Gomez and this is the reason
It's very natural for celebrities to land in trouble not only because of their statements but also what they endorse and how they endorse. The recent celeb to join the bandwagon is Selena Gomez, who has also landed in trouble and Indian users on Twitter are unhappy and angry.
The thing is that Gomez recently shot for an advertisement with Puma and for a shoot, could be seen standing on a pile of books and that's precisely why fans are mightily upset. Puma took to its Twitter account and wrote- Rising class in SG x PUMA.
Have a look right here:
Rising class in SG x PUMA. Dropping tomorrow. @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/2LkYm381Kq— PUMA (@PUMA) November 30, 2019
And these are some reactions the picture received. One user wrote- Pls don't disrespect books, knowledge is sacred, we are supposed to respect it:
Please don’t disrespect books, knowledge is sacred, we are suppose to respect it! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼— Citizen!!!ðÂÂÂðÂ¦ÂðÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ (@AmaturRahman) November 29, 2019
Another one asked- Why's she standing on books?:
Why's she standing on books?— ÙÂ Ø¯Ú¾ÙÂ (@collegeblues) November 29, 2019
Another one stated- don't step on books, for Hindus, books are holy object and we worship them:
Don’t step on books, for Hindus books are holy object and we worship them...— Kalari Yodhha (@KYodhha) November 29, 2019
A scathing reaction also stated- Books in Hinduism are considered Goddess Saraswati. You are insulting our composite culture by such advertisements:
@PUMA Books in Hinduism are considered Goddess Saraswati and in Islam the very first verse of the Qur'an reads, “Among you the Most Generous is Who taught by the pen, taught man that which he knew not."— Ø¬Ø§ÙÂÛÂØ¯ Ø³ÙÂØ±ÛÂ (@JavedSuri) November 29, 2019
You are insulting our composite culture by such advertisements.
The backlash continued with a series of tweets, here's another one:
Books are treated sacred in India . Touching with a foot is a sin. Children are asked to treat them as Goddess— Jayanti. S Rao (@JayantiSRao) November 29, 2019
" Saraswati " n place them in front of God while praying. When they touch accidentally they take bow & fold their hands do Namaste
Another one angrily asked, What is this behaviour, Selena?:
What is this behaviour, Selena— ZAMEEEER (@the_ZAMEEER) November 28, 2019
We wonder how Gomez or the people in Puma are going to respond to this controversy!
