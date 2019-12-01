MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Selena Gomez lands in trouble over her new ad-shoot with Puma. Here's why!

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 18:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Indian users on Twitter are not happy with Selena Gomez and this is the reason

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/PUMA
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/PUMA

It's very natural for celebrities to land in trouble not only because of their statements but also what they endorse and how they endorse. The recent celeb to join the bandwagon is Selena Gomez, who has also landed in trouble and Indian users on Twitter are unhappy and angry.

The thing is that Gomez recently shot for an advertisement with Puma and for a shoot, could be seen standing on a pile of books and that's precisely why fans are mightily upset. Puma took to its Twitter account and wrote- Rising class in SG x PUMA.

Have a look right here:

And these are some reactions the picture received. One user wrote- Pls don't disrespect books, knowledge is sacred, we are supposed to respect it:

Another one asked- Why's she standing on books?:

Another one stated- don't step on books, for Hindus, books are holy object and we worship them:

A scathing reaction also stated- Books in Hinduism are considered Goddess Saraswati. You are insulting our composite culture by such advertisements:

The backlash continued with a series of tweets, here's another one:

Another one angrily asked, What is this behaviour, Selena?:

We wonder how Gomez or the people in Puma are going to respond to this controversy! 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK