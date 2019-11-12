Selena Gomez on body shaming: I experienced it with my weight fluctuation

Singer Selena Gomez says being body-shamed after gaining weight really messed her up. In an episode of her friend Raquelle Stevens' video podcast, Giving Back Generation, Gomez opened up about how comments about her weight affected her mind and her health following her battle with lupus, reports etonline.com.

"I experienced (body-shaming) with my weight fluctuation for the first time," Gomez recalled."I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that's when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," she added.

The Lose You To Love Me singer said that, while her lupus doesn't directly affect her weight, the combination of all the different factors of her health struggle does. "It's the medication I have to take for the rest of my life, it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. In reality, that's just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what's happening in my life," she shared.

Gomez said that being mocked during that stressful period in her life got to me big time and that it really messed me up for a bit. She went on to note that she is "very happy with living my life", and she doesn't feel the need to share everything on social media because she doesn't want to live in the past or voluntarily live in the spotlight more than she already does.

"I don't care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it," Gomez said. Despite the body-shaming and the pain, Gomez said that she still strives to live her life by the golden rule, "Treat other people the way you wish you were treated."

