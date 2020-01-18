Selena Gomez shows off her new 'Rare' tattoo

American singer Selena Gomez permanently inked the title of her latest album on her neck. Selena revealed the picture of her tattoo through Instagram and tagged go-to celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang.

"Did it again @bangbangnyc rare," the singer captioned the post. Gomez even shared a video of herself admiring the tattoo. In the video, she can be seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt while she looks at the final result of in the mirror.

View this post on Instagram Did it again @bangbangnyc ðÂÂ¦ÂÂ rare A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) onJan 16, 2020 at 12:23am PST

Bang Bang Tattoo also shared a similar portrait of the singer and wrote, 'Rare'.

As per Page Six, the word 'Rare' on her neck underneath her ear was in the same handwriting as the album cover art.

