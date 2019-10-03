Selena Gomez voices concern for immigrants

Popstar Selena Gomez finds the current immigration crisis in the United States of America utterly upsetting. The singer-actor voiced her concerns in a write up published in a magazine while discussing her family's history, as per reports.

"In the '70s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a US citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice." She said that her family struggled for four decades to get their US citizenship. While she wonders about immigration "every day," she never happens to take the fortune of being born in her country for granted.

