One is said to have achieved everything in life when one's name is enough for his introduction. The similar thing could be said about Delhi based young business tycoon, Suhail, who has earned himself not only wealth but a name that is worth mentioning.

A self-confessed workaholic, Suhail, has his fingers in many pies. At an incredibly young age when people still struggle to choose a career or try to explore their potential, Suhail has built an empire that comprises a fair number of hotels, shopping malls and travel companies.

Known among his friends as "party starter", Suhail not only loves the urban nightlife and partying with friends but also owns famous clubs across India be it, Playboy, in New Delhi or White Dubai, India. His high class, top-notch clubs are the big party destination among youngsters. His opulent parties already attract famous DJs and personalities.

Having a refined taste for sophisticated and ultra-expensive articles, this millionaire nightclub owner and property magnate, also manages his gold and diamond business

When this young businessman isn't flying first class around the world, working, or hitting the gym, you can catch him cruising around in one of his many luxurious cars or sailing across the ocean in cruise ships with friends.

How this Delhi-based young entrepreneur has built a colossal empire worth million rupees, through investments in property, hospitality, and the travel industry, is one hell of a story. Talking about his dreams and passion, Suhail, recalled the old times when he was a kid.

"Like all the other kids my ambition was to grow up fast and end my academics. But one thing I was always sure about while growing up that I wanted to start my own business. I never wanted to work under anybody, I was my own 'boss'. When my investments started to give me profits, I invested more and more to expand my business and now I have running many businesses. As a kid I was a 'talker', I knew how to talk my way out in any situation. I was always attracted by the ostentatious bling of city's night life. I wanted to own my own night clubs and this is how it all started; me stepping into this business."

Suhail further tells about his fetish of riding in luxurious cars, "I have this craze for cars. Like we all boys love cars, my passion for cars also started at an incredibly young age. I used to get cars for my birthday present and this craze or say love kept growing with my growing years. Convoy of my beauties has Rolls Royce, Audi, Mercedes and Range Rover. All my cars number plates have this 7093 number. In fact my Instagram handle is suhail_7093."

Revealing his escape from routine, Suhail says, "I am a party person. I do hard work and when I am done doing business and going into overdrive I go party. I love spending my time with my loved ones and my friends. I often go Dubai, I love clubs and lounges there. Me my friends often make plans for Dubai."

Suhail, indeed deserves a big-time party after all he has earned it for himself. Running these multimillion businesses, it's right to say he has his finger in many pies.

