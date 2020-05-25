Self-discipline must to ensure everyone stays safe

It is unfortunate that police continue to be attacked in the line of duty, even as they seek to enforce the lockdown.

This paper highlighted how a woman jogging at Marine Drive, attacked a woman police officer, with the latter sustaining injuries. The cops said that this woman who was jogging on the promenade was on other occasions, too, told not to jog and return home. She repeatedly promised she would not return the next day.

The cops are stopping people from accessing beach fronts, maidans, and open grounds because if they do not stop one person, soon there will be groups of people exercising, gathering together for fitness drills, defeating the purpose of a lockdown.

It is not the exercise per se that the authorities are against, it is what the practice could lead do, large groups stepping out for cardiovascular exercise that will go against the mandatory social distancing.

It is shocking that an educated person responded by beating up a police officer who told her to stop jogging and return home.

We have to be extremely aware of our actions in these times especially, when the cops are doing an unenviable, thankless job.

The urban, urbane demographic in fact, needs to set an example about how a COVID-19 curfew needs to be maintained. They must take their place on the podium as equal and responsible allies in the effort.

Instead you have the reprehensible act of violence against the men and women in uniform. It is little use highlighting how certain villagers or uneducated people are going about without masks or care a hoot for social distancing, when the so called upscale bracket turns around, abuses and attacksthose in charge.

This could have been resolved with dialogue. We can also tailor our fitness regimens in tune with the times.

