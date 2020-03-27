Self-Quarantine: Alia Bhatt shares a throwback picture with father Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, just like a lot of other Bollywood celebrities, has begun sharing old and throwback pictures of herself due to the lockdown and quarantine we all are facing. She shared a black-and-white picture with daddy Mahesh Bhatt that was a tender moment between a father and his daughter.

In the picture, Mahesh Bhatt could be seen giving a warm hug to his daughter. The two are finally collaborating on a film and that's Sadak 2, as you all might be knowing. Alia was always keen to see her father getting back to the direction and it's finally happening. Earlier, he used to dismiss her plea by saying he's an extinct volcano. After Zakhm, he hung his boots as a director and turned into film production under his company, Vishesh Films.

Have a look at the picture now:

Alia, of course, made her big Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of The Year and went on to achieve success and stardom with films like Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, and Raazi. 2020 isn't just a crucial but also a very special year for the actress. She said there are a lot of first times happening to her.

This is the first time she works with her father in Sadak 2, slated to release on July 10. It's the first time she works with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra (December 4), it's her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for RRR (January 8, 2021), the first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the form of Gangubai Kathiawadi (September 11). Quite impressive!

