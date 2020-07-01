Self quarantine- Day 100: Madhuri Dixit has a fun experiment with hubby Sriram Nene's hairstyle

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared her takeaway from the lockdown experience, saying that she has learnt the importance of being self-reliant.

The actress took to social media to share her lockdown lesson with a selfie of herself with her husband Sriram Nene. She also experimented with her husband's hairstyle, which turned out to be a fun session for the couple.

"Self quarantine -- Day 100… Had fun experimenting with Ram's hairstyle... One important lesson that this lockdown has taught us is, how to be self-reliant," (sic) she wrote, along with hashtags #100DaysInQuarantine and #QuarantineThoughts. Have a look at her post right here:

Recently, she paid her tribute to her 1990 release, Dil. Recalling the shoot of the film, Madhuri had taken to Instagram and penned a post, sharing how much fun she had working with Aamir Khan.

"Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around and playing tricks on the sets. Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well and I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories #Grateful #Dil," she had written.

On the work front, she came out with her single Candle a while back, which has received over seven million views online. She dedicated the song to frontline workers, saying they are the ones who are shining brightest in these dark times.

