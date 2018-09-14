Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj arrested in minor girl rape case

crime

His son Samar Khan was also detained by the Crime Branch for raping the woman, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said

Representational Image

Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj was arrested Thursday night for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter at his ashram in the national capital, police said. His son Samar Khan was also detained by the Crime Branch for raping the woman, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.

The two accused were questioned for couple of hours in connection with the case, police said. In her complaint to police, the woman had claimed that she was raped by the self-styled godman, his friends and his son between 2008 and 2013, a police officer said.

She had alleged that he even asked her to bring her minor daughter to him and then raped her, he said. A case was registered in the Hauz Khas Police Station last week and the probe transferred to the Crime Branch Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever