Self-styled zonal commander of TPC arrested

crime

Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police, Mayur Patel Kanhaiyalal said the TPC zonal commander, Kohram alias Lakhan Ganjhu, was arrested following a joint operation by the police of Hazaribagh and Chatra districts at Bishnupuri in Hazaribagh district

Representational Image

A self-styled zonal commander of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) carrying Rs 2 lakh reward on his head was arrested in Hazaribagh district Thursday, a senior police officer said. Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police, Mayur Patel Kanhaiyalal said the TPC zonal commander, Kohram alias Lakhan Ganjhu, was arrested following a joint operation by the police of Hazaribagh and Chatra districts at Bishnupuri in Hazaribagh district.

The police seized Rs 15.65 lakh cash from Kohram's possession, sources said. The police said Kohram hails from Nawadih village in Chatra district. They said more than two dozen cases of murders and naxal-related cases are pending against Kohram at different places in Hazaribagh and Chatra districts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever