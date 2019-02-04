Self training for kids in the kitchen

Feb 04, 2019, 08:31 IST | The Guide Team

Kids have already surpassed many adults when it comes to technology. Wouldn't it be great if they could self-train themselves in the kitchen as well?

Self training for kids in the kitchen

Kids have already surpassed many adults when it comes to technology. Wouldn't it be great if they could self-train themselves in the kitchen as well? Junior Chefs Brunch sessions by a Girgaum-based venue provides a platform every weekend for just this.

Watch your kids as they learn to prepare their own meals through activities like make-your-own-pizza stations, decorating desserts, and live counters. The session also packs in screenings of children's movies. What's more, while your kids are busy being young chefs, you get to unwind with food and soothing music.

ON Every Saturday until March 2, 12 pm
AT The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum 
CALL 30151240
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 100

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

The most annoying things members of LGBTQ community are tired of hearing

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK