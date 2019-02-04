Self training for kids in the kitchen

things-to-do

Kids have already surpassed many adults when it comes to technology. Wouldn't it be great if they could self-train themselves in the kitchen as well? Junior Chefs Brunch sessions by a Girgaum-based venue provides a platform every weekend for just this.

Watch your kids as they learn to prepare their own meals through activities like make-your-own-pizza stations, decorating desserts, and live counters. The session also packs in screenings of children's movies. What's more, while your kids are busy being young chefs, you get to unwind with food and soothing music.

ON Every Saturday until March 2, 12 pm

AT The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum

CALL 30151240

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

