Selfies with Bollywood stars, but not with South folk!

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam wonders how Bollywood actors were allowed to take selfies with Narendra Modi during their meeting last month to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals in films. When the South folk recently met the PM Modi, their cell phones were taken away at the entrance. Expressing his displeasure on Facebook, he wrote, "I am grateful to Ramoji Raoji because of whom I was able to attend a reception hosted for the Prime Minister at his home.

Upon entering the premises, we were asked to leave our cell phones with the security personnel and were given tokens for it. I was bewildered at the stars taking selfies with the PM... things that make you go hmmm (sic)." Earlier, Upasana Kamineni and Khushbu Sundar had also voiced their reservations about the PM being partial towards Bollywood.

Here's a look at his post:

The event veteran singer talked about was, a delegation of Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Hirani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi last month.

In the interaction, Modi and the delegation discussed initiatives to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The focus was on inviting the film industry to create films and television shows that popularise Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates