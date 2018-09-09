Selfless Pamela Anderson lets Adil Rami go

football

Former Baywatch star decides not to marry footballer Adil Rami so that the World Cup-winning star can spend more time with twin sons Zayn and Madi

Adil Rami with twin sons

Former Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson, 51, has reportedly split with her footballer beau Adil Rami, 32, as she felt that their relationship was the reason the World Cup-winning star could not see much of his sons Zayn and Madi, two. Rami's ex-girlfriend Sidonie Biemont is the mother of the twin boys.

Pamela was dating Rami for over a year and they were planning to get married and even have kids. But, now Pamela, who is set to appear on France's version of Dancing With The Stars, has called off the wedding and is preparing to move out of the house she shared with the Marseille star in the French Riviera.



Pamela Anderson

"After spending this past week with Adil's cute twin sons… it broke Pam's heart that he doesn't see them enough, as he should, so she's moving out. Pamela feels she is the reason Adil doesn't spend enough time with his children. She is removing herself from his life so that he can be with his kids. It's a selfless move. She is a true romantic, and is heartbroken. Adil has difficulty balancing his life with Pamela and what should be a healthy relationship with his ex, the mother of his children," a source told Page Six.

