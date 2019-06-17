Selling art smart

things-to-do

Protect your creative rights with this resource

In a deeply commercial world, it is easy to get exploited if you don't know your rights or set a bar for your clients. This can be difficult for independent creative professionals, who, unlike those employed by an organisation, have to negotiate and draft their own contracts.

Developed by Manojna Yel­u­ri, Mihir Joshi and Ayesha Ka­padia, Contract for Creators is a free contract template that professionals can download and modify according to one's ne­eds.

It is a comprehensive resource that lays down the terms and conditions for sections ranging from the scope of work and compensation to representation and warranties, as well as cancellation and termination. One just needs to enter their name, email address mobile number and download the document.

Log on to contractsforcreators.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates