Selma Blair reveals she's suffering from multiple sclerosis

Selma Blair is set to appear in the Netflix programme Another Life, and said the profound help she received from costume designer Allisa Swanson had inspired her to come forward with the story.

Selma Blair has revealed in an Instagram post that she has multiple sclerosis. The Cruel Intentions (1999) actor said she was diagnosed in August but has had symptoms for the past several years. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I keep dropping things," she wrote, calling the news "overwhelming in the beginning".

Multiple sclerosis is an incurable condition affecting the brain or spinal cord, causing vision, balance and muscle problems. Blair, 46, is set to appear in the Netflix programme Another Life, and said the "profound" help she received from costume designer Allisa Swanson had inspired her to come forward with the story.

In her post, she said she was "in the thick of it" but hoped to give hope to others by talking about the condition. Despite the news, the actor said she was relieved to finally receive the diagnosis. "My memory is foggy. My left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it," she wrote.

"I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have multiple sclerosis and I am okay," she wrote. Blair also starred in Legally Blonde (2001) and the Hellboy (2004) series. Many living with the condition sent support to Blair on social media and thanked her for helping to demystify multiple sclerosis.

