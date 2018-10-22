Selma Blair reveals she's suffering from multiple sclerosis
Selma Blair is set to appear in the Netflix programme Another Life, and said the profound help she received from costume designer Allisa Swanson had inspired her to come forward with the story.
Selma Blair has revealed in an Instagram post that she has multiple sclerosis. The Cruel Intentions (1999) actor said she was diagnosed in August but has had symptoms for the past several years. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I keep dropping things," she wrote, calling the news "overwhelming in the beginning".
Multiple sclerosis is an incurable condition affecting the brain or spinal cord, causing vision, balance and muscle problems. Blair, 46, is set to appear in the Netflix programme Another Life, and said the "profound" help she received from costume designer Allisa Swanson had inspired her to come forward with the story.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. ð¤ my instagram family... you know who you are.
In her post, she said she was "in the thick of it" but hoped to give hope to others by talking about the condition. Despite the news, the actor said she was relieved to finally receive the diagnosis. "My memory is foggy. My left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it," she wrote.
"I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have multiple sclerosis and I am okay," she wrote. Blair also starred in Legally Blonde (2001) and the Hellboy (2004) series. Many living with the condition sent support to Blair on social media and thanked her for helping to demystify multiple sclerosis.
