Semenya back after IAAF rule change

The South African, the double Olympic 800 metres champion, will race in the 1500m in the opening of the IAAF's elite 14-meet competition



Representational Image

Caster Semenya will bid to move the spotlight from new IAAF rules for female athletes who have high testosterone levels firmly back to the track as the Diamond League gets under way in Doha today.

The South African, the double Olympic 800 metres champion, will race in the 1500m in the opening of the IAAF's elite 14-meet competition. It will be her first outing since the rule changes were announced.

