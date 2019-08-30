Seminar on 'Creating Awareness on Stress Management and Suicide Prevention' held for Air Force

mumbai

The seminar that was conducted at 9 Base Repair Depot, Air Force on August 29. Pics/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

A seminar on 'Creating Awareness on Stress Management and Suicide Prevention' was conducted at 9 Base Repair Depot, Air Force under the aegis of Headquarters Maintenance Command on Tuesday.

An auspicious start to the seminar was given by Preeti Bhandare, President AFWWA(L) by lighting a lamp. The seminar was attended by 100 personnel consisting of station and outstation air warriors, civilian employees and AFWWA sanginis. The inaugural address of the seminar was delivered by Air Commodore SP Bhandare.

An Air Officer Commanding of 9 Base Repair Depot, Air Force, Pune, brought out the fact that stress is a silent killer and that defence forces, being the guardians of the nation, should be physically and mentally healthy. He emphasised that it is crucial to create awareness about handling stress and depression.

Air Officer Commanding also brought out that a stress-free life will help defence personnel to work more professionally and efficiently. In the day-long seminar, a lecture on 'Management of Depression in Combatants' was delivered by Major Abhishek Bharti, Department of Psychiatry, Command hospital Pune followed by lectures on 'Suicide Prevention' by Dr. B. Dey, MD, Psychiatrist from Dey’s Care Clinic, “Handling Stress in Adolescents” by Mrs. Renuka G. Charhate Psychological Counsellor of Depot. Mr. Tanmoy Haldar, of MIT World Peace University, Pune brought out the Role of Dance Therapy in mental well being.

During the seminar, a lecture on “Stress Management” was also delivered by Dr. Rupali, Psychiatrist of Samyak Rehabilitation and De-addiction Centre, Pune. A special session towards interaction and experience sharing was also organized, which was coordinated by Mrs. Renuka G Charhate, Psychological Counsellor of Depot.



The Seminar enlightened the Air Force personnel and their families about the necessity of a stress-free life. The seminar ended with a pledge taken by all participants that they would present themselves a healthier body and mind on their next birthday.

