Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hospitalised after chest pain

While political tensions continue to soar in Maharashtra, Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was admitted at Lilavati Hospital on Monday. His family members said he was suffering from chest pains and was admitted for a thorough check-up.

His brother and member of parliament Sunil Raut visited him at the hospital in the afternoon. “He has been experiencing chest pains for the past 15 days. We got some tests done from Bombay Hospital and saw some changes. So, we admitted him at Lilavati Hospital for a routine check-up,” he said.

Though Sunil Raut insisted that it was nothing serious, he added that his brother would remain in the hospital for a couple of days. "His angiography should be done by evening and he will be discharged in a day or two," he said. He said Raut doesn’t suffer from hypertension or diabetes.

While Ajaykumar Pande, vice president of Lilavati Hospital could not be reached for comment, sources said Raut was being treated by Dr Ajit Menon, a senior cardiologist at Lilavati Hospital.

Other senior party leaders including former MLC Deepak Sawant also visited Raut at the hospital.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates