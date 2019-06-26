Sena must veer towards bigger, serious problems

opinion

The Shiv Sena moral brigade is now on another mission — lingerie sporting mannequins are the new target. Some Sena workers have allegedly targetted illegal mannequins, whatever that means from outside shops, saying that these were an embarrassment for women. They have also claimed that children would allegedly get distracted by them.

The Sena to channelise their concerns for women and children, in a more serious and pressing direction. One is sure that Mumbai women are hardy and do not blush at seeing mannequins clad in innerwear outside stores retailing the same, or in shop windows.

The Sena will do better to use its clout and political leverage towards more valid causes. If they are so concerned about women, take a look at the tide of violence against women and girls, sexual violence included, which continues unabated. Maybe something can be done to address that. Awareness workshops, giving women recourse to safe spaces, avenues and resources may be one way to do that. Regarding children, workers can also take a look at the games kids are playing these days, from the Blue Whale to others which are designed for harm and self-destruction.

They could focus energies on that aspect. Abuse awareness workshops, how to deal with bullying are other areas that can be stressed upon. Shelter homes and their administration is a hot button concern. Concentrating one's energies on terrifying and forcing store owners to remove lingerie wearing mannequins. There are certainly more issues crying for attention.

Having come into power as part of the NDA does mean shifting focus to bigger, serious problems that beset the community and city. Let the Sena veer towards those, rather than fritter time and play knight in shining armour for these so-called but non-existent embarrassed women.

