Senator Kamala Harris racially targeted online

Senator Kamala Harris confronted critics before who have questioned her black heritage

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. Pic /AFP

Washington: Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin Senator and one of the top Democrats eyeing the White House in the 2020 presidential run, has been racially targeted online of her identity as "not an American Black", according to media reports.

Harris, 54, who was born in the US to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who were both immigrants, has confronted critics before who have questioned her black heritage.

Harris, Senator from California, was the target of birtherism-like attack, CNN reported. "Birtherism," promoted by some Republicans, including President Donald Trump before he assumed the presidency, was a movement that denied former President Obama was a natural-born US citizen, implying he was ineligible to be president.

"Kamala Harris is 'not' an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaican," the critic, who identified as African American, tweeted on Thursday. "I'm so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history. It's disgusting. Now using it for debate time at #DemDebate2? These are my people not her people. Freaking disgusting," the critic tweeted. The viral tweet by right-wing personality Ali Alexander, has also gone by the name Ali Akbar, The New York Times reported.

