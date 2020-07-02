Sending a strong message about body positivity, Masaba Gupta stuns on her latest cover

Fashion doyenne Masaba Gupta has never followed the norms of society. In fact, she has striven hard to bring about a progressive change. And while this boss woman never shies away from speaking her mind, she is also someone who celebrates the true essence of a person going beyond shapes, sizes and colour. Even on her latest magazine cover with Cosmopolitan, Masaba sends across a strong message about self-love as she poses in a neon green bikini.

While Masaba manages to grab attention in her stunning avatar, it is her unabashed vibe of accepting her true self that comes across quite clearly on the cover. In the issue, the fashion designer has spoken about acceptance, body positivity, joy and inspiration, with an interesting revelation about how she hated her body, believing that she wasn't capable of being loved by a man. Well, Masaba's journey to discovering her true self is surely an interesting tale to read about, but more so, it's her striking and bold avatar on the cover that does all the talking.

Masaba has been an inspiration to many, be it her quality about speaking her mind or her not giving a damn approach to her detractors, she has represented the liberated woman in the true sense. On the professional front, Masaba will be making her acting debut with a show called Masaba Masaba on Netflix.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news