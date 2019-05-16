Senior Advocate Pradip Gharat appointed Special Public Prosecutor in Ashwini Gore-Bidre murder case

crime

Pradip Gharat

Senior Advocate Pradip Gharat has been appointed as a Special Public Prosecutor in relation to the murder case of Police officer Ashwini Gore-Bidre.

The trial is ongoing in Alibaug court and as per the instructions from Bombay High court, the trial has to be completed before November 2019.

Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Gore-Bidre was allegedly murdered by Senior Police Inspector Abhay Kurundkar and his associates on April 11, 2016, at his residence in Bhayander.

Abhay Kurundkar is alleged to have disposed of the dead body in the Vasai Creek the next day with the help of his friend Mahesh Falnikar. Ashwini Gore-Bidre's family registered a missing complaint at the Kalamboli police station on July 14, 2016, three months after not being able to establish any contact with the slain officer.

Bombay High court, in November 2018, had directed the Panvel Sessions Court to fast track the trial and complete it within a time frame of 1 year.

As the order was made public on November 13, 2018, the trial has to be completed within the next 7 months.

In the last week of April, the Law and Judiciary department of Maharashtra government issued a notification regarding the appointment of Advocate Pradip Gharat in the murder case. The family of the slain cop had asked for Pradip Gharat's appointment in November 2018.

Pradip Gharat, a senior advocate, has fought numerous important and high profile cases. The Salman Khan hit-and-run case and the Mid-day senior reporter J Dey murder case are among a few. The family of the slain cop Ashwini Gore-Bidre has expressed satisfaction over the appointment of Adv. Pradi Gharat in the case.

