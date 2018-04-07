Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan: Ayodhya case more important than polygamy

A fervent plea was made in the Supreme Court to refer to its larger bench the Ayodhya land dispute case, saying the issue was far more important than that of polygamy, which has been referred to a Constitution bench



Activists take part in a procession marking the 23rd anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, in Amritsar, on December 6, 2015. Pic/AFP

A fervent plea was made in the Supreme Court to refer to its larger bench the Ayodhya land dispute case, saying the issue was far more important than that of polygamy, which has been referred to a Constitution bench. The plea was made by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who was appearing for a Muslim party, before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which said it will take a decision on referring the case to a larger bench after hearing all parties to the litigation.

"The Ayodhya land dispute is far more important than polygamy and the whole nation wants an answer," Dhavan told the bench. The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the high court judgment delivered in four civil suits. Earlier, SC had dashed the hopes of activists to intervene in the matter, making it clear that only the parties to the original lawsuits would be allowed to put forth their arguments. Agencies

SC to resume hearing on April 27

The SC will resume hearing on the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, a century-old matter of a tussle between Hindus and Muslims, on April 27.

14

No. of appeals filed against the HC judgment

