Senior citizen attacked by thief while withdrawing cash. What happens next will shock you!

London (United Kingdom): A video of a man trying to rob an elderly man has been making rounds of social media and has shocked the netizens. Not just shocking, the way the video ends after has also surprised the netizens. The viral video, that appears to be CCTV footage, posted by South Wales Police Cardiff, shows the elderly man fighting off the thief, making him flee the spot empty-handed.

The South Wales Police Cardiff explains in the caption of the video, how the 77-year-old man was used the cash machine at Sainsbury on the early hours of February 5 when a man, carrying a black rucksack and wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front, approached him and according to the police, demanded him to hand over his cash card and money.

The man appeared to have grabbed the senior citizen by his collar and pushed him around, until the latter the freed himself from the former’s grip. The senior citizen then put up a fight with the thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed.

The caption quotes Detective Constable Stephen Mayne, from South Wales Police, saying , "The victim in this case showed great bravery, however he has been left shaken. We would encourage anyone who knows him to please come forward."

The video posted on Tuesday garnered 352,013 views on Facebook with over 1,200 likes and was shared more than 2,700 times. In comments section, users have been commenting lauding the man’s bravery and hoping that the incident has not shaken him up and police catches hold of the man very soon. One user said, "Brave man for defending himself hope he's not too shaken up." Another user said, "Brave man to fight off that excuse for a human being. Hope it won’t have a lasting effect on the elderly gent. One more user said, "What a terrible world we live in. Good on the man for standing up to him. Good old fashion style boxing to fight him off. Your a very brave man. I hope the police catch him."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates