Senior citizen cheated for Rs 32500 via Whatsapp

Byculla cops have registered a complaint against unknown person for cheating 65 year old via whatsapp. Victim was approached by an imposter posing as nurse in American Hospital. After chatting for month and half, imposter claimed that, she has sent a parcel having laptop and Iphone as gift. Senior Citizen was trapped by imposter claiming he has to pay some amount to get the parcel. After depositing 32500 rupees in an account, more money was demanded by the imposter which raised suspicion in senior citizens mind and he registered the complaint.

Prakash Sawant, 65, resident of Mhada Colony, Ghodapdev, received a friend request with name of Tanya Jackson. Sawant accepted the request, Tanya started chatting with Sawant through Facebook messenger. After a while, She asked for the mobile number of Sawant, which he readily shared. Both started chatting through Whatsapp.

During chat, Tanya told Sawant that, she is working as nurse in an American Hospital, her parents live in Punjab. A week ago, Tanya told Sawant that, she is coming to India and definitely meet him, she is sending Laptop and Iphone in an parcel, which he can claim. On morning of 24th September Sawant received a call from a lady named Mrs Sinha. "She told me that, she is calling from courier company in Delhi and I have to pay 32,500 rupees as courier charges, as it contains valuable items. When I asked mode of payment, I was told to deposit money in a nationalised bank having branch in Andheri." said Sawant in his statement to cops.

Sawant asked Tanya whether he has to pay the amount, she told customs and other taxes have to pay to claim the parce. Sawant deposited 32,500 rupees in the account given by Courier Company. After paying the money, Sawant again received the call from Mrs Sinha, telling him that, he has to pay 65,000 as charges have increased. Sawant tried to get in touch with Tanya to know the matter, but he found Tanya isn't responding.

Sawant suspected it as a fraud and rushed to Bycullla police station, who registered an FIR against 2 females having name, Tanya Johnson and Mrs. Sinha. "We have registered the case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and 34 (Common intention). Prima facie it looks like a fraud, we have numbers from which Sawant was contacted and account number in which he was told to deposit the money. We are probing who are involved into it." told an officer from Bycullla police station.

