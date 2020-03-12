Senior citizen couple tests positive for Coronavirus in Kasturba hospital in Mumbai

People cover their faces in the premises of Kasturba Hospital where a couple who tested positive for Coronavirus has been admitted. Pic/Ashish Raje

Two of the six people from Mumbai who had travelled to Dubai last month and were admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are 10 positive cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, which includes this couple from Mumbai who had travelled with a group of 40 other people, and eight others from Pune. A 45-year-old man tested positive for Coronavirus in Nagpur on Wednesday, officials said. The man had returned from the US on March 6, they said.

The group of 40 people had landed in Mumbai on March 1. The two who tested positive in Mumbai are senior citizens (the husband is 70-years-old and the wife is 68-years-old) and senior civic officials said that they are from the western suburbs.



The couple has been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli. Pic/ Ashish Raje

"We have sent the couples' samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune where they will be tested again for confirmation," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner.

Kin quarantined

Kakani said that while one of the duo is showing some symptoms of the disease, the other isn't. "They are in stable condition. They will be given symptomatic treatment and will also be provided ventilator support if needed," he said, adding that they will be on a controlled diet of easily digestible food.

Another senior civic official said that three members of the couple's family have been quarantined at home. "We have sent a team to check their family members. One of their family members has travelled to Assam and we have alerted the authorities there to check him. We have also contacted their maid who will be admitted. They had taken a taxi from the airport and we are trying to contact the driver," the official said. Another civic official said that eight other people have been placed under observation at Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday.

With the growing number of Coronavirus cases across the country, the civic body has been preparing for a possible outbreak. The number of beds at Kasturba Hospital was recently increased from 28 to 60 so patients can be isolated.

Events cancelled

The BMC is also cancelling events over the scare. "We have postponed the Mahapaur Chashak championship which was to be held next week, due to the Coronavirus epidemic. Sportsmen across the state attend the championship and we are trying to avoid gatherings," said Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Ten

No. of positive cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Budget session to end soon

The government has decided to end the current Budget session on Saturday instead of March 20, because of Coronavirus concerns. The business advisory committee took a decision to this effect late Wednesday evening. The authorities have stopped issuing passes to visitors to avoid overcrowding in the Vidhan Bhavan. The Houses will discuss the Budget for approval over the next two days and on Saturday will culminate proceedings. Sources said the IPL authorities have been told to not sell tickets of the matches to be held in Maharashtra. Cricket lovers will be requested to watch the matches on television.

