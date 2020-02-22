Senior citizen harrasses woman hired for surrogacy to get intimate with him, held

Hyderabad: A 64-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad for harassing a woman he hired to be his surrogate. According to the police, the woman alleged that the man was constantly asking her to get intimate with him and bear him the child, Indian Express reported.

The woman said in her complaint that she met the man, identified as Surappa Raju in December last year through an agent that arranges surrogate mothers for couples. As the woman’s family was going through financial problems, she agreed to bear his child through surrogacy.

The police said that Raju, who stays alone in Hyderabad, while his wife stays in their native place in Andhra Pradesh, asked her to get intimate with him without surrogacy and also offered to give her additional amount.

The investigation officer said in his statement that the woman initially agreed to bear Raju’s child for Rs 4.5 lakhs and a monthly amount Rs 10,000 to cover her expenses till delivery. The statement read, "On February 11, he took her in his car to Birla Mandir for offering prayers. After this, he asked her to sleep with him and give birth to a child without surrogacy and said he would give an additional amount of Rs 50,000."

Although she earlier reluctantly agreed to the offer, she did not tell her husband out fear. According to the police, she then told her husband about the husband on February 17 after which the couple filed a complaint against Raju.

The police registered a case on February 18 against Raju under sections 354 A (Punishment for sexual harassment) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

