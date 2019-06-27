Senior citizen killed over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

crime

The deceased sustained serious injuries after being attacked by his neighbour and sons in Madhupatti village in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: A 65-year-old man was killed on Thursday over a land dispute in Madhupatti village in Survaya area, said police. The victim Vijay Kumar sustained serious injuries after being attacked by the accused Rajendra and his two sons, Rajesh and Surendra. The accused were his neighbours and attacked him over a land dispute, they said. The victim was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, they added. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and the three accused have been arrested, a police officer informed.

In another incident, a 60-year-old man was killed by his wife at their house over a property dispute in Mahakala village in Jalna district. Police said that the accused, Shardabai Mule, is a second wife of the deceased Manik Mule. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased had allotted four acres of land to his first wife and two acres to Shardabai. Assistant police inspector, Gondi police station, H V Ware said that the Shardabai had opposed her husband's decision to adopt a son of his first brother-in-law, as both his wives couldn't bear a child. Ware said Shardabai allegedly bludgeoned Mule with a stone grinder when he was fast asleep this morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

