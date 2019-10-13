Senior citizen steals 159 bicycle seats, arrested

A senior citizen from Tokyo was arrested last week by the Japanese police for allegedly stealing no less than 159 bicycle seats, as revenge for having his own seat stolen last year. Akio Hatori, 61, was apprehended for the alleged theft of a bicycle seat.

Surveillance camera footage showed him removing the seat of someone's bike, placing it in the basket of his own bicycle and pedalling away. Following investigations, officers identified Hatori and raided his house, only to find a stash of 159 seats.

"I had to buy another bicycle seat after mine was stolen in the summer of 2018," Hatori told the cops. "After that I started stealing out of revenge. I wanted others to know the feeling." The accused is yet to be tried.

Vegan reports friends for feeding her chicken

A vegan from the US who was "pranked" into eating chicken nuggets by her friends after a drunken night out, has reported them to the police. The 24-year-old says she has been vegan for 10 years and has not eaten meat since she found out where it came from. The case will be

tried in court.

Missouri bar sells time instead of drinks

A bar in Missouri is trying out an unusual business model—charging customers by the hour instead of by the drink. The St Louis bar, named Open Concept, allows customers to enjoy unlimited numbers of drinks that vary depending on the price package, which averages $10 (R710 approx).

'Phallic' Melissa storm just won't abate

Subtropical Storm Melissa, which is making its way into the Atlantic off the New England coast, is generating a lot of curiosity on Twitter, because of its unique, phallic shape. The image was first shared by National Hurricane Center. Users were quick to point out that the projected storm track looks like an adolescent hurriedly scribbled a penis onto a wall.

Mysterious fleet of over 14 'UFOs' seen in sky

A man has filmed mysterious glowing lights floating above the "middle of the ocean". William Guy was on board a ferry in North Carolina, US, when he spotted the unexplained objects in the sky. The video, which was uploaded on YouTube recently, has seen over 10 lakh views, with viewers claiming that it could be UFOs.



Iron-pumping priest who everyone loves

Instagram: A 35-year-old priest, who has been likened to Chris Hemsworth, has become a sensation on Instagram. Oskar Arngården, who works for the Church of Sweden, has gained a following of more than 149k on his account @CrossFitPriest. His posts comprise daily musings about religion, and him carrying out services and baptisms, alongside videos of him working out in a gym.

