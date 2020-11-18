Senior Congress leader A K Antony, wife test positive for COVID-19

Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader A.K Antony has tested COVID-19 positive. Besides the veteran leader, his wife has also tested positive for the deadly virus. Their son Anil K Antony took to social media to share the news.

My dad Mr. AK Antony and mom Mrs. Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive for COVID19 and have been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi. Their conditions are stable. Do keep us in your thoughts and prayers. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) November 18, 2020

"My dad Mr. AK Antony and mom Mrs. Elizabeth Antony, both of them have tested positive for COVID19 and have been admitted at AIIMS, Delhi," he tweeted. While requesting people to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers, Anil Antony said that his parents are in stable condition.

Last month, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Union Women and Child Development Minister took to the micro-blogging site to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress-turned-politician successfully defeated the virus and has tested negative.

Besides Irani, several union ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ramdas Athawale and over two dozen lawmakers have contracted the virus.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among the other prominent leaders who tested positive for the global pandemic.

