Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel appointed treasurer of the party

Patel will replace Congress leader Motilal Vora, who had been running the party funds for a long time

Ahmed Patel

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed senior party leader Ahmed Patel as the new treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Patel will replace Congress leader Motilal Vora, who had been running the party funds for a long time.

In a press statement, party general secretary Ashok Gehlot informed, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Ahmed Patel as treasurer of (AICC). Patel will replace Congress leader Motilal Vora, who has been appointed as AICC General Secretary (Administration)."

The party also named former union minister Anand Sharma as the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Department of AICC in place of Karan Singh. Sharma is also the deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

The Congress chief also appointed Luizinho Falerio as the AICC general secretary, in-charge of North-East states (excluding the State of Assam). Falerio will replace CP Joshi, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar was made permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

