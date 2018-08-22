Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away

national

Former Union minister Gurudas Kamat passes away at a private hospital in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest

Gurudas Kamat. File pic

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died on Wednesday morning at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 63. The former Union minister died at a hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted early on Wednesday. He suffered a cardiac arrest.

Gurudas Kamat was a Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North-West constituency in 2009 and the Mumbai North East constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004. He was Union Minister of State for Home Affairs with an additional charge of the Communications and Information Technology ministry from 2009 to 2011. In July 2011, he resigned as the minister.

He was also a former president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. An advocate by profession, Kamat was a commerce graduate from the R A Podar College in Mumbai and also had a law degree from the Government Law College in Mumbai.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat. His passing away is an irreparable loss for us. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. [sic]"

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Senior Congress leader Sh. Gurudas Kamat ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss for us. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul Rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 22, 2018

Shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Senior Congress Leader Sh Gurudas Kamat ji.



No words are enough to describe the sense of loss.



My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers.

I pray for the departed soul. pic.twitter.com/nwFJivKAim — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 22, 2018

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI