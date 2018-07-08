Senior Congress leader M.M. Jacob passes away at 92

Jacob, 92, had been suffering from age-related illnesses, according to the sources

Kottayam: Senior Congress leader and former Meghalaya Governor M.M. Jacob died at a private hospital near here on Sunday, family sources said. Jacob, 92, had been suffering from age-related illnesses, according to the sources.

He remained active in politics by taking part in party meetings and had settled in Palai, where his last rites would be held Monday.

He was the Meghalaya Governor from 1995 to 2007.

Jacob served as the Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House for two terms -- 1982 and 1986.

He was also the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Water Resources and Home Affairs in the cabinets of former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narashima Rao.

The Kerala unit of the Congress party has cancelled all official programmes for Sunday and Monday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever