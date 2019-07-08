Senior Congress leaders to discuss Karnataka in Delhi

national

Senior Congressman to meet in Delhi and discuss the situation in Karnataka where the Congress-JD-S coalition government is on the brink

Senior Congress leaders will meet here later on Monday to discuss the situation in Karnataka where the Congress-JD-S coalition government is on the brink after several MLAs from both parties resigned.

According to party sources, Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ahmed Patel and Motilal Vora will discuss the Karnataka situation.

It is not clear if Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned as Congress President, will also attend the meeting. He did not attend a similar meeting on Karnataka on Saturday.

General Secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal are now in Karnataka.

Congress leaders had met on Saturday to discuss the issue. After the meeting, Kharge went to Karnataka. Venugopal flew to Bengaluru from Kerala.

Monday's meeting comes at a time when all Congress and JD-S Ministers on Monday resigned in Karnataka in a bid to save the tottering government even as the BJP asked Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to quit saying he had lost majority support in the House.

The Congress has accused the BJP of destabilizing the state government, a charge denied by the BJP.

