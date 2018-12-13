Senior cop intervenes in battle of two Mumbai Police station washrooms

national

mid-day impact >> As this paper hits the stands, senior cop rushes to Malad police campus to call truce in the battle of the washroom between two police stations

Labourers have started cleaning up the Bangur Nagar toilet

Such was the impact, that just hours after mid-day wrote about how the junior cops of Bangur Nagar were tortured by not being allowed to use the only common toilet on the premises, which houses the Malad police station as well, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Sangramsinh Nishandar visited the spot on Wednesday and relieved them of all the pressure.

Finally the cops have access to the loo! According to sources, Deputy CP Nishandar rushed to solve the 'toilet war' between the two police stations on Wednesday morning and took stock of the situation, labourers were called in to clean up and revamp the Bangur Nagar police station toilet.

When mid-day visited the spot on Tuesday, it found that no one uses the loo because it is unsanitary. Also, the toilet was dark and stinking, the lights were barely working and even the floor was filthy. On the way to the toilet, one has to go through a secluded spot that is home to snakes and other creatures.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior officer said, "Those living in the nearby government quarters complained about the stink emanating from the Malad police station toilet, when it used to be kept open for the cops of both the police stations and general public as well. That is why it had been locked."

The toilet had been locked following orders from Malad police station's new senior inspector George Fernandes, who earlier had an argument over the state of the washroom with his Bangur Nagar counterpart. Sources said that a duplicate key of the Malad police station's toilet has been given to Bangur Nagar cops. Nishandar said, "The Malad police station toilet is now being used by the officers of both the police stations."

