Senior cricketer under scanner for flouting 'family clause'

The senior member in question had specifically requested for his wife to stay with him for more than the permissible period of 15 days

New Delhi: According to reports, a senior member of the Indian cricket team has come under CoA's scanner for flouting the 'family clause' during the World Cup 2019 held in England and Wales.

The player in question had specifically requested for his wife to stay with him for more than the permissible period of 15 days but it was shot down by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which had laid down the rules.

It has come to the CoA's notice that the wife of the cricketer, stayed for the entire duration of the World Cup, which was seven weeks, without intimating either the coach or the captain of the Indian cricket team.

As per documents in possession of PTI, the CoA in its meeting on May 3 discussed the issue but eventually shot down the request.

The Item 6 sub clause G of the minutes of the CoA meeting read:

Request from a player

1. The CoA discussed that one of the players from the Men's Senior Team had made a request for permission for his wife to accompany him to the World Cup tour earlier than is otherwise permissible.

2. The CoA was informed that the matter is being discussed with the concerned player and that it may not be advisable to grant the request.

3. After some discussion, the CoA decided that it will not accede to the above request from the concerned player.

As per minutes of CoA meeting on May 21 (Sec 1 (B) (1) ), the Family Clause stated: "The issue of whether the authority to approve any visits from visitors outside the 'visitor period' should vest with the team captain and coach or with the BCCI management was discussed. It was noted that the BCCI management has traditionally decided these matters. It was also noted that the BCCI constitution requires cricketing and non-cricketing matters are to be kept separate."

A BCCI source privy to the development confirmed to PTI, on condition of anonymity, that such a violation indeed happened.

India played out an almost perfect World Cup campaign topping the table in the league stage, only to go down to New Zealand in the semifinals by 18 runs.

England were the eventual winners of the World Cup 2019, when they won the tournament due to more boundaries scored in the final after the match and the Super Over was tied between both the teams.

