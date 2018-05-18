Senior IAS, IPS officers transferred in top-level reshuffle

The government appointed M Lakshminarayana, additional chief secretary, PWD, as the additional chief secretary to the CM



Representation Image

Hours after B S Yeddyurappa assumed office as chief minister, several IAS and IPS officers were transferred in a top level reshuffle. The government appointed M Lakshminarayana, additional chief secretary, PWD, as the additional chief secretary to the CM.

It also notified that his position would be equivalent to the additional chief secretary in home department. Senior IPS officer Amar Kumar Pandey, serving as additional DGP, railways, has been made ADGP, Intelligence.

Deputy IGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police Sandeep Patil will be the DIG, Intelligence. Bidar SP D Devaraja has been transferred to Bengaluru Central division as the deputy commissioner of police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever