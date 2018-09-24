Senior IPS officer S S Bajwa dies aged 95

national

Sudarshan Singh Bajwa, a 1950-batch IPS officer, was the IGP during Emergency period and later retired as Principal Director, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India

Sudarshan Singh Bajwa, one of the senior-most IPS officers from Haryana, died here after a prolonged illness, a family member said on Sunday. He was 95. The 1950-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was the Inspector General of Police (IGP) during Emergency passed away on Saturday, his son-in-law Brig G S Sandhu (retd) said.

Mr Bajwa, a 1950-batch IPS officer, was the IGP during Emergency period and later retired as Principal Director, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India," Sandhu, who is also Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Cricket Association, said.

Sandhu said during his distinguished career, the IPS officer was awarded the Presidents Police medal for distinguished services. "He is survived by two daughters and one son," he said. The deceased officer's last rites will take place here on September 25, Sandhu said, adding that the family was waiting for Bajwa's daughter to return from Canada.

