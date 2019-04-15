Senior journalist ends life in Aurangabad

national

Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Sundar Vilas Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him

Representational picture

A 56-year-old senior journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon, an official said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said. Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates