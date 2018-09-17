Senior Mumbai Congress leaders demand removal of Sanjay Nirupam as MRCC president

national

According to Congress sources, Mallikarjun Kharge assured the leaders that he will put forth their demand before Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Sanjay Nirupam

Senior Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) leaders on Sunday met Maharashtra Congress in-charge - Mallikarjun Kharge - and demanded removal of their president, Sanjay Nirupam. The leaders recommended name of former Lok Sabha MP, Milind Deora, for the post.

According to Congress sources, Kharge assured the leaders that he will put forth their demand before Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said that the MRCC leaders had sought a meeting with Rahul, however, the Congress president's office asked them to meet Kharge instead, who was in Mumbai for the past two days for a parliamentary committee meet.

All the leaders put forth a unanimous demand for a change in the MRCC president at the earliest for better preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha and the State Assembly elections due next year.

Along with the MRCC leaders, supporters of late Congress leader Gurudas Kamat were also a part of the delegation, who were said to be upset with Nirupam's stance on the crucial issues related to the party's day to day functioning and the strategy for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, including ticket distribution.

